Dr. Minnie Bowers-Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Minnie Bowers-Smith, MD
Dr. Minnie Bowers-Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Bowers-Smith's Office Locations
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 284-2552
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowers-Smith?
I started seeing Dr. Bowers about 6 months ago. She diagnosed me and gave me options for medicines. I did my own research and reading on the meds and decided on one that has helped me a great deal. She helped turn my life around. I was in very bad shape mentally and emotionally. Dr. Bowers is very caring and she listens, she asks me questions about my life, work, relationships, etc and offers me advice. Her appointments may run over but it is because she takes her time with her patients. Also, she told me I can always call her if I ever need immediate assistance which I no other doctor has offered. I’m really happy with her and my experience with her has been phenomenal.
About Dr. Minnie Bowers-Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1811000102
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lutheran Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers-Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers-Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers-Smith works at
Dr. Bowers-Smith has seen patients for Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Major Depressive Disorder and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers-Smith.
