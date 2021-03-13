Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minninder Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Minninder Sandhu, MD
Dr. Minninder Sandhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations
Inova Behavioral Health Outpatient Center8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 202, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 852-7020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is on her game -- so easy to talk to, so insightful and energenic. I have seen many LSW and psychologists and psych's over the years. She is the best one I've ever, ever had.
About Dr. Minninder Sandhu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1801074950
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.