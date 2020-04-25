Dr. Minou Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minou Tran, MD
Dr. Minou Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Minou P Tran. M.d. F.a.c.e. Inc.8317 Davis St Ste B, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-5800
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Tran is a GODSEND!! I've been diabetic since I was 8 so I was pretty lost and confused when my pediatrician dropped me at 21. For years and after 4 failed endos, I FINALLY found Dr Tran?? Now, Dr Tran isn't going to swat at your hand when your sugars are bad but she will hold your hand and tell you "we'll get through this together" and that's exactly what has happened. I've fought with my insurance for the last 3 years to get a CGM from Dexcom. Bc of Dr Tran's notes, convos with my other doctors, and above and beyond efforts, I was able to get my Dex last week. I've been wearing it a few days and it's the miracle I (and Dr Tran) have been praying and fighting so hard for. Dr Tran has been with me every step of my journey. She saw the defeat in my eyes our first meeting and she has since motivated and pushed me to better myself and health. It is because of her that I am ALIVE!!! Whichever comes first: her retirement or if I die, Dr Tran has me as a patient for life??
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Overweight, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.