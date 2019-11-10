See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Minsen Mok, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Minsen Mok, MD

Dr. Minsen Mok, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Barnes - Jewish Hospital

Dr. Mok works at Mok & Nguyen-Mok Mds in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mok's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nguyen and Mok Medical Group
    11100 Warner Ave Ste 362, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 434-4990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Hepatitis
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Viral Hepatitis
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration

Treatment frequency



Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 10, 2019
    My visit went really good at Dr Moc’s office. I explained various foot problems that I was having and he recommended an X Ray facilities that were very close to the office! Also - staff is friendly and work very hard to relay information to you!
    Taylor W — Nov 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Minsen Mok, MD
    About Dr. Minsen Mok, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1417059916
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Minsen Mok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mok works at Mok & Nguyen-Mok Mds in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mok’s profile.

    Dr. Mok speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

