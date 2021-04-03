See All Neurologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Minsoo Kang, MD

Neurology
3.0 (37)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Minsoo Kang, MD

Dr. Minsoo Kang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Catholic University Medical College, Seoul, Korea and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Kang works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma
    915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 403-7277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 03, 2021
    His staff was kind and efficient, they recognized that I was having a migraine and spoke softly and dimmed the lights without my having to ask which I truly appreciate. Dr. Kang is thoughtful and takes time to listen to my concerns. He helped my husband and I navigate through a terrible 6 day migraine. He went above and beyond and helped me get the care I needed in the ER.
    Jo C. — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Minsoo Kang, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780681569
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • Catholic University Medical College, Seoul, Korea
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kang works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kang’s profile.

    Dr. Kang has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

