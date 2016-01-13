Overview

Dr. Minto Porter, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Porter works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.