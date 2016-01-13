Dr. Minto Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minto Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Minto Porter, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Porter works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was thorough in explaining medications with a good patient manner.
About Dr. Minto Porter, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790776623
Education & Certifications
- Mi St U/Kalamazoo Center Med Studies
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Porter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
