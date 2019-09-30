See All Rheumatologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Minzi Chen, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Woodland, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Minzi Chen, MD

Dr. Minzi Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Shanghai University Of Traditional Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA with other offices in Davis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2440 W Covell Blvd # 100, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia
Osteoarthritis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthritis of the Neck
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sarcoidosis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Achilles Tendinitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cryoglobulinemia
Crystal Arthropathy
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Goodpasture's Disease
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Inflammatory Conditions
Infusion Therapy
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease
Muscle Weakness
Polymyositis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Soft Tissue Injections
Spondylarthropathy
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Systemic Vasculitis
Tumidus Lupus Erythematosus
Vasculitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Minzi Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1922269067
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Shanghai University Of Traditional Chinese Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

