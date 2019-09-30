Dr. Minzi Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Minzi Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Minzi Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Shanghai University Of Traditional Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2440 W Covell Blvd # 100, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
I've been seeing Dr. Chen for five years. I've never met a more attentive or caring Dr. Not only does she genuinely care, but she is the most knowledgeable. She calls me at home to check up on me, what more could you ask for.
- Rheumatology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Female
- 1922269067
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Shanghai University Of Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
