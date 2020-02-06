Overview

Dr. Miodrag Zivic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Euclid, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.



Dr. Zivic works at Cleveland Primecare in Euclid, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.