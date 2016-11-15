Dr. Gomez II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miquel Gomez II, MD
Overview of Dr. Miquel Gomez II, MD
Dr. Miquel Gomez II, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Gomez II works at
Dr. Gomez II's Office Locations
-
1
Banner Health Clinic - Thomas Rd Ste 3809305 W Thomas Rd Ste 380, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 327-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mike has been exceptional. He has a genuine concern for his patients and is able to be relatable, even when explaining difficult, highly technical information. I am extremely grateful his wisdom, and for his friendship as I work to recover from my illness.
About Dr. Miquel Gomez II, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780611731
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez II works at
Dr. Gomez II has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez II speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez II.
