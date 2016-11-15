Overview of Dr. Miquel Gomez II, MD

Dr. Miquel Gomez II, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez II works at Banner Health Clinic - Thomas Rd Ste 380 in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.