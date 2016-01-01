Dr. Mir Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mir Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mir Ahmad, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Medical Associates of Central Jersey PA1950 State Route 27 Ste Hh, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 806-7363
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
About Dr. Mir Ahmad, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Seton Hall U/St Joseph's Hosp
- Seton Hall U/St Elizabeth Hosp
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahmad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
