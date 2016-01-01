Overview of Dr. Mir Ahmad, MD

Dr. Mir Ahmad, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Ahmad works at Medical Associates of Central Jersey PA in North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion, Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

