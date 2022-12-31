Dr. Mir Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mir Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Mir Ali, MD
Dr. Mir Ali, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Garner, NC. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Deccan Coll Med Scis and is affiliated with Johnston Health.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
- 1 222 Mast Dr Ste 102, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 780-1264
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. ALI IS SIMPLY HANDS DOWN THE BEST LUNG DOCTOR AROUND....
About Dr. Mir Ali, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083800965
Education & Certifications
- Finch U-Chicago Med Sch
- Deccan Coll Med Scis
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
