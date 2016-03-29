Overview of Dr. Mir Ali, MD

Dr. Mir Ali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahneman University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Ali works at LePort Surgical Associates in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.