Dr. Mir Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mir Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mir Ali, MD
Dr. Mir Ali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hahneman University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
-
1
Leport Surgical Medical Corp.18111 Brookhurst St Ste 5600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
Extremely knowledgable (sp?). Gives all information in a manner that is appropriate to the knowledge of the patient of the procedure. Very Thorough. Excellent professional attitude with a calm smile
About Dr. Mir Ali, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish, Tagalog, Urdu and Vietnamese
- 1184689663
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical School
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Hahneman University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali speaks Spanish, Tagalog, Urdu and Vietnamese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.