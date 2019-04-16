Dr. Mir Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mir Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mir Ali, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond6600 W Broad St Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-5907
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr,Ali has been My pulmnary doctor for 8 years for copd and sleep apner as a doctor specilist he is outstanding good bed side manners,explains medical conditions in a way that the patent can understands, take time with me no rush on visit, if you see him out standing , likle at the bank with his wife he shows the same wonderful friendley side mot stuch up and takes time to talk with you, does not hold his head up in air like he is better we are. I would recomend him to others because good
About Dr. Mir Ali, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1275559072
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
- Deccan College Of Medical Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.