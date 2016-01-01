Dr. Mir Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mir Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mir Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St Georges and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Hendricks Regional Health.
Locations
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care998 E Main St Ste 201, Danville, IN 46122 Directions (317) 718-9040
Mir Ishti Ali, MD3025 N Oakwood Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (317) 621-8500
Mir Ishti Ali, MD8075 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Hendricks Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mir Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Nebraska Medical Center|University Medical Center|University Of Arizonia/Phoenix Heart Center|University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia|Hahnemann University Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital|St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- St Georges
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods.