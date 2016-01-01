Overview

Dr. Mir Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St Georges and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Ali works at Community Physician Network, Heart and Vascular Care in Danville, IN with other offices in Muncie, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.