Overview of Dr. Mir Ali, MD

Dr. Mir Ali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at M & M PEDIATRICS in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.