Dr. Mir Ali-Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ali-Khan's Office Locations
Mir Ali-khan M D Professional Corporation500 E Olive Ave Ste 830, Burbank, CA 91501 Directions (818) 845-3510
Las Encinas Hospital2900 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 795-9901
Canyon Ridge Hospital5353 G St, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 590-3700
Genesis Health Care Inc.2058 N Mills Ave, Claremont, CA 91711 Directions (626) 795-9901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and competent. Well mannered and knows his subject very well
About Dr. Mir Ali-Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1780608638
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
