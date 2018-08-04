See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small San Bernardino, CA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD

Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Ali works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    401 E Highland Ave Ste 251, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Atrial Fibrillation
Barrett's Esophagus
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Flutter
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chest Wall Deformity
Chest Wall Tumor
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Tumor
Excessive Sweating
Gallstones
Heart Disease
Heart Valve Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Impella Device
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors
Mesothelioma
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pleural Neoplasm
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
Sweaty Palms
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Epic Benefits
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • Male
    • 1831301647
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Michigan Health System
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
    • St. Bernardine Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ali works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ali’s profile.

    Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

