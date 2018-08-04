Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD
Overview of Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD
Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire401 E Highland Ave Ste 251, San Bernardino, CA 92404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Epic Benefits
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali saved my mother's life. He was very thorough in his examination. He explained the procedure to not only my mom but to the rest of her family. His bedside manner was second to none. He was professional, efficient, and completely hands on. He made her triple bypass surgery much easier on all of us by being so wonderful and caring. He made it easy to put our trust in him to take care of my mother. Dr. Ali is the doctor you want working on any family member.
About Dr. Mir Wasif Ali, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1831301647
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University Of Michigan Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
