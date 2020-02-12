See All Oncologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Mira Hellmann-Ostrov, MD

Oncology
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mira Hellmann-Ostrov, MD

Dr. Mira Hellmann-Ostrov, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn

Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jtcc Gyn Onc
    92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 523-4631
  2. 2
    Jtcc Westwood
    250 Old Hook Rd Ste 303B, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 523-4529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 12, 2020
    Doctor Hellman ! Is the best doctor she save my life , She did surgery at Hackensack hospital I had endometrial cancer IV she take care every day at hospital for may sure her patients are ok she is so strict with the nurses about care patients take medicine on time , she explain all the times any questions! She is not only a very good doctor she is extremely kind person! God bless you doctor! And thank you ! Adrianna Matiz
    Adrianna Matiz — Feb 12, 2020
    About Dr. Mira Hellmann-Ostrov, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1730372079
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency

