Dr. Mira Hellmann-Ostrov, MD
Overview of Dr. Mira Hellmann-Ostrov, MD
Dr. Mira Hellmann-Ostrov, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov's Office Locations
Jtcc Gyn Onc92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 523-4631
Jtcc Westwood250 Old Hook Rd Ste 303B, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 523-4529
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Hellman ! Is the best doctor she save my life , She did surgery at Hackensack hospital I had endometrial cancer IV she take care every day at hospital for may sure her patients are ok she is so strict with the nurses about care patients take medicine on time , she explain all the times any questions! She is not only a very good doctor she is extremely kind person! God bless you doctor! And thank you ! Adrianna Matiz
About Dr. Mira Hellmann-Ostrov, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hebrew
- 1730372079
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Open , Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov speaks Hebrew.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hellmann-Ostrov.
