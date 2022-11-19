Overview of Dr. Mira Roganovic, MD

Dr. Mira Roganovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Hospital



Dr. Roganovic works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.