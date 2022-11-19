See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. Mira Roganovic, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mira Roganovic, MD

Dr. Mira Roganovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They completed their residency with St Barnabas Hospital

Dr. Roganovic works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roganovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Mira Roganovic, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Serbian
    • Female
    • 1033154448
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mira Roganovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roganovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roganovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roganovic accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Roganovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roganovic works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Roganovic’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Roganovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roganovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roganovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roganovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

