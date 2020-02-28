See All Gastroenterologists in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Miral Subhani, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Miral Subhani, MD

Dr. Miral Subhani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. 

Dr. Subhani works at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY with other offices in East Meadow, NY, West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroparesis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Subhani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Center
    100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 610-9412
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nassau University Medical Center
    2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 610-9412
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Aquatic & Rehab Center
    4700 N Congress Ave Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 255-3131
  4. 4
    The Medical Group Of South Florida
    1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 622-6111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastroparesis
Nausea
Abdominal Pain
Gastroparesis
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 28, 2020
    I absolutely ?? Dr. Subhani, she is everything you want in a doctor. Great bedside manner, kind smile, cares about you and what’s going on with your body, she takes the time to really listen to you, she doesn’t hurry you. And when it comes time for your procedures to take place, she’s right there with her wonderful team making sure that you have an awesome experience!! I’ve had several colonoscopies and hands down, this has been the easiest one ?? yet!!! Thank you, Dr. Subhani and your team!!C
    Cheryl Glassie — Feb 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Miral Subhani, MD
    About Dr. Miral Subhani, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588977409
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Subhani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Subhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Subhani has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroparesis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Subhani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subhani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

