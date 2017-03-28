Dr. Miran Salgado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salgado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miran Salgado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miran Salgado, MD
Dr. Miran Salgado, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Salgado works at
Dr. Salgado's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurology1 Harvey Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multispecialty263 7th Avenue Suite 4A, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have the utmost respect and admiration for Dr. Salgado and his staff at Methodist hospital. I have been under his care for the past 18 years for M.S. He has always made me feel well taken care of, comfortable, and safe. I highly recommend Dr. Salgado to anyone in need of a Neurologist as I have in the past and will continue to.
About Dr. Miran Salgado, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1699744268
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salgado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salgado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salgado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salgado works at
Dr. Salgado speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Salgado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salgado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salgado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salgado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.