Dr. Miranda Celestre, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Celestre works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Gretna, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.