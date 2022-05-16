See All Urologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD

Urology
4.7 (82)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD

Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and Ascension Seton Williamson.

Dr. Hardee works at Urology Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hardee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin
    11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 231-1444
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Arise Surgery Consultants
    5300 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 328-1313
  3. 3
    Urology Austin Professional Limited Liability Company
    15534 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 100, Austin, TX 78717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 231-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • Ascension Seton Williamson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Infection
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hardee?

    May 16, 2022
    They don't get any better than this! She cares, she listens intently, and she truly wants to make a difference in your life...
    Barry Nelson — May 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hardee to family and friends

    Dr. Hardee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hardee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD.

    About Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912151150
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Utah
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardee has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.