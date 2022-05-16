Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miranda Hardee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and Ascension Seton Williamson.
Austin11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 231-1444Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Arise Surgery Consultants5300 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-1313
Urology Austin Professional Limited Liability Company15534 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 100, Austin, TX 78717 Directions (512) 231-1444
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
They don't get any better than this! She cares, she listens intently, and she truly wants to make a difference in your life...
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912151150
- University of Utah
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Urology
Dr. Hardee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardee has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardee.
