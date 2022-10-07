Dr. Miranda Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miranda Ramirez, MD
Overview of Dr. Miranda Ramirez, MD
Dr. Miranda Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
- 1 3608 Preston Rd Ste 125, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 312-0440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What is unfortunate? Both of my children have been with Dr. Ramirez since birth; now 8 and 9. Although having her that long, I missed 2 visits and she cancelled me as my children's Pediatrician. 9 years.
About Dr. Miranda Ramirez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1174576243
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
