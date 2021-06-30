Dr. Miranda Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miranda Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miranda Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
General and Surgical Dermatology Office3915 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 749-5714
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
De Smith is professional and very friendly. She explains conditions in layman’s terms. I respect her knowledge and I trust Dr Smith’s recommendations. Wait time is minimal and I find the staff friendly both on the phone and in person. Since I have had Melanoma Dr Smith maps every mole snd spot at each visit. I highly recommend Dr Smith.
About Dr. Miranda Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760529960
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- 2007|University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Warts, Ringworm and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.