Overview

Dr. Miranda Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Hillcrest Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Center For Dermatology, Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Ringworm and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.