Dr. Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD
Overview
Dr. Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Sugar Land1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 416, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 494-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first interaction with Dr. Ewelukwa and she made a positive first impression. She was knowledgeable, friendly and answered all my questions. I didn’t feel rushed out of the clinic. Thank you!
About Dr. Miranda Uzoma Ewelukwa, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1174967756
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Program
- Henry Ford Health System Detroit, Michigan
- University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Tx
- Cornell University Of Ithaca, New York
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uzoma Ewelukwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.