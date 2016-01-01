Dr. Miranda Whitmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miranda Whitmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Miranda Whitmer, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Whitmer works at
Locations
Gainesville Dermatology & Skin114 NW 76TH DR, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 332-4442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miranda Whitmer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1487617700
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitmer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.