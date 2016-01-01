See All Psychiatrists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Miraslava Khmurets, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Falls Church, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Miraslava Khmurets, MD

Dr. Miraslava Khmurets, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Khmurets works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khmurets' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Fairfax Hospital
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 776-2408
  2. 2
    Mental Health Services
    8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 289-7599
  3. 3
    Adult ADHD and Anxiety Clinic
    1234 19th St NW Ste 600, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 802-6004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Miraslava Khmurets, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1447404942
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Minsk State Medical Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miraslava Khmurets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khmurets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khmurets has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khmurets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khmurets. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khmurets.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khmurets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khmurets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

