Dr. Mirbelys Perera, MD
Dr. Mirbelys Perera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Healing Touch C&C Inc4385 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 824-0637Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Larkin Community Hospital-south Miami Campus7031 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 284-7659
- Humana
Dr. Mirbelys Perera is one of a kind in her field. She has been extremely caring and accessible throughout this whole process and I have been seeing her for over a year. It is very difficult to find a doctor like her in psychiatry who truly cares and is willing to actually listen and make all the changes and adjustments necessary for you to feel like yourself again. Would recommend to all my friends and family, thank you Dr. Perera!
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1952763542
