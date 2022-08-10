See All Psychiatrists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Mirbelys Perera, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Hialeah, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mirbelys Perera, MD

Dr. Mirbelys Perera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hialeah, FL. 

Dr. Perera works at Healing Touch C&C in Hialeah, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healing Touch C&C Inc
    4385 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 824-0637
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Larkin Community Hospital-south Miami Campus
    7031 SW 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 284-7659
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Mirbelys Perera is one of a kind in her field. She has been extremely caring and accessible throughout this whole process and I have been seeing her for over a year. It is very difficult to find a doctor like her in psychiatry who truly cares and is willing to actually listen and make all the changes and adjustments necessary for you to feel like yourself again. Would recommend to all my friends and family, thank you Dr. Perera!
    — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Mirbelys Perera, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952763542
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

