Overview of Dr. Mircea Morariu Jr, MD

Dr. Mircea Morariu Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Morariu Jr works at Florida Neurologic Center in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.