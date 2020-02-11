See All Neurologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Mircea Morariu Sr, MD

Neurology
2.2 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mircea Morariu Sr, MD

Dr. Mircea Morariu Sr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from VETERANS ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Morariu Sr works at Florida Neurologic Center in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Baptist Healthcare South Florida - Palm Beach.

Dr. Morariu Sr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Neurologic Center P.A.
    5258 Linton Blvd Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 499-4667

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 11, 2020
    My second extensive visit & testing. Pleasant informative Dr. & staff, would never see anyone else. Had all the right answers for me.
    Christine Ferrari — Feb 11, 2020
    About Dr. Mircea Morariu Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588759781
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VETERANS ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
