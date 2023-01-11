Overview of Dr. Mircea Petrina, MD

Dr. Mircea Petrina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Iuliu Hatieganu - University of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Anthony North Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Petrina works at Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Thornton in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.