Dr. Mireille Hamparian, MD
Dr. Mireille Hamparian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Southern California Vision Center1451 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
A highly specialized, accomplished and caring physician who spends time with you and addresses your concerns... What more can you ask for? I have been seeing Dr. Hamparian for a few years now and can vouch for her irreproachable character and professionalism.
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- St Vincent's Hosp & Ctr NY
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
