Overview of Dr. Mireille Hamparian, MD

Dr. Mireille Hamparian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Hamparian works at Southern California Vision Center in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.