Overview of Dr. Mirela Draganescu, MD

Dr. Mirela Draganescu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Haddon Township, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Inst Med Bucuresti and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Draganescu works at Virtua Primary Care in Haddon Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Immunization Administration and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.