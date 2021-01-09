Overview of Dr. Mirela Dumitrescu, MD

Dr. Mirela Dumitrescu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Dumitrescu works at Northeast Medical Group in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.