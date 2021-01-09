Dr. Mirela Dumitrescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumitrescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirela Dumitrescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mirela Dumitrescu, MD
Dr. Mirela Dumitrescu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Dumitrescu works at
Dr. Dumitrescu's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group - Rheumatology5520 Park Ave Ste WP2-100, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 371-5873
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dumitrescu?
Dr.D is the most professional doctor I know. After seeing two Rheumatologists ,she finally diagnosed me with RA and started me on chemo medications She wears many hats ,a straight shooter and if you are looking for somebody to treat anxiety and racing heart beat don't waste your time . She will tell you how it is ,but if you are looking for the right diagnostic I strongly recommend her .She is smart like a whip ,but she will tell you the truth .
About Dr. Mirela Dumitrescu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese, Romanian and Spanish
- 1497768006
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- New York University
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy
- Biochemistry
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumitrescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumitrescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumitrescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumitrescu works at
Dr. Dumitrescu has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumitrescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dumitrescu speaks French, Portuguese, Romanian and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumitrescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumitrescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumitrescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumitrescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.