Dr. Mirela Savcic, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mirela Savcic, MD

Dr. Mirela Savcic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Savcic works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Savcic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    1460 N Halsted St Ste 504, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Herpes
Vitamin B Deficiency
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Genital Herpes
Vitamin B Deficiency
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mirela Savcic, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian and Serbian
    NPI Number
    • 1568447647
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Belgrade
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirela Savcic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savcic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savcic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savcic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savcic works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Savcic’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Savcic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savcic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savcic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savcic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

