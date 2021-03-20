Overview of Dr. Mirella Ducu, MD

Dr. Mirella Ducu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northville, MI. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Ducu works at Medical Clinic Of Northville in Northville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.