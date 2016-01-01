Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mircescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Divila University Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Specialty Medicine - Infectious Disease - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd # 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Hospital Based Providers350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750596789
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Carol Divila University Med
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
