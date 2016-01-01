See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD

Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Divila University Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mircescu works at Dignity Health Medical Group Specialty Medicine - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mircescu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Medicine - Infectious Disease - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd # 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Hospital Based Providers
    350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Valley Fever
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Valley Fever
Bacterial Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mircescu?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mircescu to family and friends

    Dr. Mircescu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mircescu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD.

    About Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1750596789
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Carol Divila University Med
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mircescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mircescu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mircescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mircescu works at Dignity Health Medical Group Specialty Medicine - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mircescu’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mircescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mircescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mircescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mircescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.