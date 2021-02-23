Overview

Dr. Miret Habashy-Ibrahim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in N Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim works at Lowell General Hospital in N Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Ectasia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.