Dr. Mirfee Ungier, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mirfee Ungier, MD

Dr. Mirfee Ungier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Ungier works at Capital Eyes Ophthalmology Inc. in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ungier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Eyes Ophthalmology Inc.
    6820 Ridge Rd Ste 102, Cleveland, OH 44129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 743-7456

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blepharoplasty
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mirfee Ungier, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073544631
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirfee Ungier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ungier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ungier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ungier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ungier works at Capital Eyes Ophthalmology Inc. in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ungier’s profile.

    Dr. Ungier has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ungier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ungier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ungier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

