Dr. Miriam Ajo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Ajo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miriam Ajo, MD
Dr. Miriam Ajo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Ajo works at
Dr. Ajo's Office Locations
-
1
Ruth Cooper Ctr for Behavioral Hlt Car2789 Ortiz Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 275-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Saluscare3763 Evans Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 275-3222
-
3
Saluscare Inc1105 Cultural Park Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 275-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajo?
About Dr. Miriam Ajo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1477883866
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajo accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajo works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.