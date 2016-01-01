Dr. Aponte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miriam Aponte, MD
Dr. Miriam Aponte, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Panama.
Maryann Muyco MD Pllc2211 Norfolk St Ste 140, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 385-4229
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1164403721
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- U Panama
- Psychiatry
Dr. Aponte accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aponte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aponte works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aponte. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aponte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aponte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aponte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.