Dr. Miriam Bettencourt, MD
Dr. Miriam Bettencourt, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Henderson861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
I have gone to Dr Bettencourt for 15 years. She is always professional in her dealings. I have had several procedures done, and all were successfully completed. I have and will continue to highly recommend her to my friends.
- Dermatology
- English, French
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Hospital
Dr. Bettencourt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bettencourt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bettencourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bettencourt has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bettencourt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bettencourt speaks French.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettencourt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettencourt.
