Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD
Overview
Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.
Dr. Cummings works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Scottsdale10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 591-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cummings?
Dr. Cummings is highly skilled, knows what is needed without “overdoing”. Have been very pleased with everything she has advised me and done. I totally trust her.
About Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1174546444
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- The Ohio State University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cummings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cummings works at
Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.