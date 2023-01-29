Overview

Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.



Dr. Cummings works at Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.