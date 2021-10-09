Dr. Englander-Paschalis Ilios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miriam Englander-Paschalis Ilios, MD
Dr. Miriam Englander-Paschalis Ilios, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, Plymouth MA146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 833-6000
- 3 186 Jones Rd, Falmouth, MA 02540 Directions (800) 635-0489
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
the best in every way. I highly recommend her. she saved my sight with a prompt accurate diagnosis
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1184853129
Dr. Englander-Paschalis Ilios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Englander-Paschalis Ilios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Englander-Paschalis Ilios has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Floaters and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Englander-Paschalis Ilios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Englander-Paschalis Ilios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englander-Paschalis Ilios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Englander-Paschalis Ilios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Englander-Paschalis Ilios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.