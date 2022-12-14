Dr. Miriam Finkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Finkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Miriam Finkel, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital.
Dr. Finkel works at
Locations
West Derm. Offices419 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 837-5810
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Most excellent communication, medical knowledge and mannerism...will miss her here in Sault Sainte Marie. Thanks for removing the Skin Cancer.
About Dr. Miriam Finkel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1043606189
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Queens College of CUNY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Finkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Finkel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.