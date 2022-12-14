See All Dermatologists in Greensburg, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Miriam Finkel, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Miriam Finkel, MD is a Dermatologist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital.

Dr. Finkel works at Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Derm. Offices
    419 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 837-5810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Acmh Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Shingles
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Shingles
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Rick Hodges — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Miriam Finkel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043606189
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Queens College of CUNY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miriam Finkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finkel works at Forefront Dermatology - Greensburg in Greensburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Finkel’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

