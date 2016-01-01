Dr. Miriam Gentin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Gentin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings663 Lanier Park Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 450-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Miriam Gentin, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1740283985
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentin has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
