Dr. Miriam Hanson, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Hanson works at Sheila Shung M D in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.