Dr. Miriam Hardoon, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (9)
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Miriam Hardoon, MD

Dr. Miriam Hardoon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hardoon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6715 102nd St Ste 1U, Forest Hills, NY 11375 (718) 459-2952
  2. 2
    Elmhurst Hospital Center
    7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 (718) 334-3380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 27, 2017
    our family doctor for more than 10 years, we love her
    Fresh Meadows, NY — Apr 27, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Miriam Hardoon, MD
    About Dr. Miriam Hardoon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1538192414
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hardoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

