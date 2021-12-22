See All Ophthalmologists in Monsey, NY
Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD

Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Kushner-Levy works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kushner-Levy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental
    40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 352-6800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kushner-Levy?

    Dec 22, 2021
    excellent bedside manners.
    Solomon D. — Dec 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kushner-Levy to family and friends

    Dr. Kushner-Levy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kushner-Levy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD.

    About Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659740686
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushner-Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kushner-Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kushner-Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kushner-Levy works at Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental in Monsey, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kushner-Levy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushner-Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushner-Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushner-Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushner-Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.